Photo 2143
Chocolate Scuptures
Went back to capture some more chocolated sulptures/models for your delight following yesterdays comments
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
3
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3830
photos
83
followers
17
following
587% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
31st March 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
york
,
sculpture
,
york chocolate festival
JackieR
ace
Thank you! These are (almost) too good to eat
April 1st, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
How fun! I especially love the village in the egg. And Pinocchio, oh my! Tell me, was the room cold? I would think the chocolate would melt in a warm room.
April 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow they look amazing.
April 1st, 2024
