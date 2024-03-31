Previous
Chocolate Scuptures by pcoulson
Chocolate Scuptures

Went back to capture some more chocolated sulptures/models for your delight following yesterdays comments
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Peter

JackieR ace
Thank you! These are (almost) too good to eat
April 1st, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
How fun! I especially love the village in the egg. And Pinocchio, oh my! Tell me, was the room cold? I would think the chocolate would melt in a warm room.
April 1st, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow they look amazing.
April 1st, 2024  
