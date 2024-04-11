Previous
Exochorda by pcoulson
Exochorda

Macro image of the Exochorda "The Bride" shrub in our garden is full of blooms
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Dawn ace
Beautiful
April 11th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Such pretty little flowers.
April 11th, 2024  
