Photo 2155
Just the One
Found this single dandelion growing in our flowerbed
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
4
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3842
photos
83
followers
16
following
590% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th April 2024 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
dandelion
,
weed
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely colours
April 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Lucky to have just the one!!!
April 12th, 2024
Heather
ace
A lovely capture of this brilliant yellow in the sunlight nicely contrasted with the blue hyacinths (?) in the background (really nice focus and dof) Fav
April 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Love the colour combo! Fave
April 12th, 2024
