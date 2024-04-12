Previous
Just the One by pcoulson
Photo 2155

Just the One

Found this single dandelion growing in our flowerbed
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Peter

@pcoulson
Jeremy Cross
Lovely colours
April 12th, 2024  
JackieR
Lucky to have just the one!!!
April 12th, 2024  
Heather
A lovely capture of this brilliant yellow in the sunlight nicely contrasted with the blue hyacinths (?) in the background (really nice focus and dof) Fav
April 12th, 2024  
Dorothy
Love the colour combo! Fave
April 12th, 2024  
