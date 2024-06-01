Previous
1940's Weekend by pcoulson
1940's Weekend

Some of the couples that dressed for Brighouse 1940's weekend
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Dianne ace
Really nice portraits. Love the Winston look alike.
June 1st, 2024  
Heather ace
All three couples look fabulous! You captured them well, Peter! (And how fascinating, too!)
June 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great collage and wonderful photos!
June 1st, 2024  
