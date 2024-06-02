Sign up
Photo 2203
1940's Weekend 2
More people dressed up in 1940's outfits at the Brighouse 1940's weekend on Sunday
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
2nd June 2024 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
1940's
,
brighouse
Heather
ace
How wonderful! And nice shots to capture these folks and their outfits, Peter!
June 3rd, 2024
