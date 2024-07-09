Previous
Little Flowers by pcoulson
Little Flowers

We looked after our grandson after school and he picked these little flowers for his grandma and put them in a shot glass.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Dianne ace
That’s very sweet.
July 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely gesture 😍
July 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
How nice of him, so sweet
July 10th, 2024  
