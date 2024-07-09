Sign up
Previous
Photo 2240
Little Flowers
We looked after our grandson after school and he picked these little flowers for his grandma and put them in a shot glass.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
3
0
Peter
Dianne
ace
That’s very sweet.
July 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a lovely gesture 😍
July 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
How nice of him, so sweet
July 10th, 2024
