Photo 2239
Tree Blossom
Walked passed a garden and saw a small tree full of these white blossom so took a shot know idea what it is hardly spring blossom in July
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
tree
white
blossom
Annie-Sue
probably mock orange blossom - did they have a scent?
July 8th, 2024
