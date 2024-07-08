Previous
Tree Blossom by pcoulson
Tree Blossom

Walked passed a garden and saw a small tree full of these white blossom so took a shot know idea what it is hardly spring blossom in July
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Peter

Annie-Sue ace
probably mock orange blossom - did they have a scent?
July 8th, 2024  
