Previous
219 / 365
Yarn Bombing
My entry in this weeks Capture 52. Comedy/Humour bit of yarn bombing on a bollard in Keswick made me smile.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
3
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3553
photos
85
followers
17
following
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
219
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
25th June 2023 9:59am
Tags
humour
,
yarn bombing
,
52wc-2023-w26
Lesley
ace
Amazing! I love it.
June 28th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
it's saluting!
June 28th, 2023
Dianne
Very well done!
June 28th, 2023
