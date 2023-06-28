Previous
Yarn Bombing by pcoulson
219 / 365

Yarn Bombing

My entry in this weeks Capture 52. Comedy/Humour bit of yarn bombing on a bollard in Keswick made me smile.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Lesley ace
Amazing! I love it.
June 28th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
it's saluting!
June 28th, 2023  
Dianne
Very well done!
June 28th, 2023  
