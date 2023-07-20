Previous
Stranger No76 by pcoulson
Stranger No76

This is surfer Richard my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Portrait"
Richard originally from Nottingham now living the dream in Cornwall, he said the waves were better early this morning and doing nothing now so he was calling it a day,
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
