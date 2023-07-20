Sign up
Previous
220 / 365
Stranger No76
This is surfer Richard my entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Portrait"
Richard originally from Nottingham now living the dream in Cornwall, he said the waves were better early this morning and doing nothing now so he was calling it a day,
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
20th July 2023 11:51am
Tags
portrait
stranger
surfer
52wc-2023-w29
