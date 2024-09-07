Sign up
232 / 365
Another View
Another side to the tree carving in Cross Fatts Park Leeds posted yesterday (no need to comment)
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
0
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3992
photos
84
followers
16
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
232
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th September 2024 8:45am
Tags
tree
,
carving
,
leeds
,
cross flatts park
