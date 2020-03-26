Previous
Next
Gerbera on Ice by pdulis
Photo 730

Gerbera on Ice

The gerbera flower formation is quite fascinating. At first glance, you would that it is one single flower head with numerous tiny petals. But the gerbera flower head is actually huge cluster of hundreds of tinier flowers.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise