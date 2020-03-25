Sign up
Photo 729
Frozen Chrysanthemums
I can never see these frozen flowers too many times ...
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1094
photos
271
followers
42
following
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
729
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
7th March 2020 5:04pm
ice
flowers
frozen
chrysanthemums
bruni
ace
You're on a roll. another gorgeous flower frozen in time. it's a gorgeous picture. fav.
March 26th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
I really like this series
March 26th, 2020
