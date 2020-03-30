Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 734
Little Frozen Mum
Only the lonely ...
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th March 2020 7:47pm
Tags
ice
,
flower
,
frozen
,
mum
Rick
Great capture.
March 31st, 2020
