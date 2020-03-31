Previous
Next
Leather Leaf Fern by pdulis
Photo 735

Leather Leaf Fern

The Leather Leaf Fern, also called Cassandra, grows at the edges of swamps and boggy meadows and provides a dramatic backdrop to flowers arrangements. I was amazed how they looked frozen :)
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris H ace
Beautiful.
March 31st, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So intriguing looking.
March 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise