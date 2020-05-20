Sign up
Photo 785
Sunrise on Lake Ontario
I can’t get enough of Ontario sunsets, especially up north, but there’s something about Lake Ontario sunrises that can be even more special. This is home for me ...
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th May 2020 7:48am
Tags
canada
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Milanie
ace
What stunning colors - love the light reflected on the rocks.
May 21st, 2020
Spanner
Wow - this is wonderful
May 21st, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Gorgeous comp. love the photo. Beautiful home.
May 21st, 2020
Sondra Evonn
Nice shot!
May 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Really beautiful! FAV! May I pin it, please?
May 21st, 2020
Kaylynn
Beautiful shot as usual
May 21st, 2020
