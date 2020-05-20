Previous
Sunrise on Lake Ontario by pdulis
Sunrise on Lake Ontario

I can’t get enough of Ontario sunsets, especially up north, but there’s something about Lake Ontario sunrises that can be even more special. This is home for me ...
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Milanie ace
What stunning colors - love the light reflected on the rocks.
May 21st, 2020  
Spanner
Wow - this is wonderful
May 21st, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Gorgeous comp. love the photo. Beautiful home.
May 21st, 2020  
Sondra Evonn
Nice shot!
May 21st, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Really beautiful! FAV! May I pin it, please?
May 21st, 2020  
Kaylynn
Beautiful shot as usual
May 21st, 2020  
