Photo 788
The Golden Hour ...
You've got to get up pretty early to catch the golden hour over Lake Ontario - but it's worth it ...
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1153
photos
308
followers
44
following
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
788
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd May 2020 8:38am
spring
sunrise
lake
toronto
ontario
Jean
ace
Stunning! Perfect in every way.
May 23rd, 2020
sarah
ace
Definitely is!
May 23rd, 2020
