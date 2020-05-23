Previous
The Golden Hour ... by pdulis
The Golden Hour ...

You've got to get up pretty early to catch the golden hour over Lake Ontario - but it's worth it ...
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Jean ace
Stunning! Perfect in every way.
May 23rd, 2020  
sarah ace
Definitely is!
May 23rd, 2020  
