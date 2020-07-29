Sign up
Photo 856
Marble Sky Sunrise
Happy are they who see beautiful things in humble places - where other’s see nothing ...
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd July 2020 9:01am
Tags
barn
,
sunrise
,
farm
,
crops
John
ace
Great land and skyscape! Well done!
July 30th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
very beautiful! I often wonder if we see differently through our lenses or because of them...
July 30th, 2020
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
July 30th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice sky and colour
July 30th, 2020
