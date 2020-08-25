Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 883
Solitude by the Lake
Early in the morning you can hear the stillness of the waters. Solitude helps you find peace. Peace helps you find happiness ...
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1248
photos
330
followers
47
following
241% complete
View this month »
876
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th August 2020 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Melvina McCaw
Nice Capture!
August 26th, 2020
