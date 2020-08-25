Previous
Solitude by the Lake by pdulis
Photo 883

Solitude by the Lake

Early in the morning you can hear the stillness of the waters. Solitude helps you find peace. Peace helps you find happiness ...
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

Melvina McCaw
Nice Capture!
August 26th, 2020  
