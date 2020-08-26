Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 884
Twisted Lake Driftwood
Driftwood always has a story to tell — born in the forest, adrift at sea, finally in old age sunning on the beach
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
7
9
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1249
photos
330
followers
47
following
242% complete
View this month »
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
9
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
26th August 2020 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
driftwood
,
ontario
Harry J Benson
ace
good texture, sky, and lighting
August 27th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
We love drift wood. This shot is gorgeous- love all the grey tones with the subtle sun light - Beautiful. I like the depth here - a lot.
August 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Stunning shot - wonderful tones. Love areas of driftwood - and having that silhouetted tree and its reflection a nice job of composing.
August 27th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! Great textures! May I pin?
August 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You find such a interesting subjects. Wow, this shot is amazing.
August 27th, 2020
KazzaMazoo
ace
Lovely narrative and image Peter.
August 27th, 2020
Rick
ace
Yeah, you do seem to have so many places to catch the sunrises and sunset. Great shot.
August 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close