Twisted Lake Driftwood by pdulis
Twisted Lake Driftwood

Driftwood always has a story to tell — born in the forest, adrift at sea, finally in old age sunning on the beach
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Harry J Benson ace
good texture, sky, and lighting
August 27th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
We love drift wood. This shot is gorgeous- love all the grey tones with the subtle sun light - Beautiful. I like the depth here - a lot.
August 27th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Stunning shot - wonderful tones. Love areas of driftwood - and having that silhouetted tree and its reflection a nice job of composing.
August 27th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! Great textures! May I pin?
August 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You find such a interesting subjects. Wow, this shot is amazing.
August 27th, 2020  
KazzaMazoo ace
Lovely narrative and image Peter.
August 27th, 2020  
Rick ace
Yeah, you do seem to have so many places to catch the sunrises and sunset. Great shot.
August 27th, 2020  
