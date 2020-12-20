Sign up
Photo 1000
Winter Lighthouse
Once the lighthouse is seen, the rest of the sea is ignored ... we too can be a lighthouse in someone's storm.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
5
7
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1365
photos
341
followers
51
following
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th December 2020 10:45am
Tags
rocks
,
winter
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
frozen
,
ontario
,
lighthouse
SwChappell
ace
Wow, excellent shot! The ice on the rocks looks treacherous tho, be careful!
December 20th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
the ice on the rocks!
December 20th, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
Great foreground, sky and comp
December 20th, 2020
Corinne C
ace
Nice caption. Beautiful colors.
December 20th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
spectacular. love the bar of gentle orange leading to the lighthouse
December 20th, 2020
