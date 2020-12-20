Previous
Winter Lighthouse by pdulis
Winter Lighthouse

Once the lighthouse is seen, the rest of the sea is ignored ... we too can be a lighthouse in someone's storm.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details

SwChappell ace
Wow, excellent shot! The ice on the rocks looks treacherous tho, be careful!
December 20th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
the ice on the rocks!
December 20th, 2020  
Ricksnap ace
Great foreground, sky and comp
December 20th, 2020  
Corinne C ace
Nice caption. Beautiful colors.
December 20th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
spectacular. love the bar of gentle orange leading to the lighthouse
December 20th, 2020  
