Photo 1002
Ducks of Lake Ontario
Lake Ontario is a great place to watch and learn about ducks 365 days of the year! Once the lake freezes over with ice these ducks will usually find a sheltered place in the bay or creeks. These happy ducks are enjoying the beautiful sunrise :)
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
5
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1367
photos
340
followers
51
following
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th December 2020 11:25am
ducks
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
lighthouse
marlboromaam
ace
No social distancing there. I'm envious! Gorgeous shot!
December 22nd, 2020
Stefan
Very nice colors and scene. Like the shot a lot
December 22nd, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
Great, jetty and sky excellent
December 22nd, 2020
Phil Howcroft
gorgeous light
December 22nd, 2020
Corinne
ace
Great crowded place
December 22nd, 2020
