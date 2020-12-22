Previous
Next
Ducks of Lake Ontario by pdulis
Photo 1002

Ducks of Lake Ontario

Lake Ontario is a great place to watch and learn about ducks 365 days of the year! Once the lake freezes over with ice these ducks will usually find a sheltered place in the bay or creeks. These happy ducks are enjoying the beautiful sunrise :)
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
No social distancing there. I'm envious! Gorgeous shot!
December 22nd, 2020  
Stefan
Very nice colors and scene. Like the shot a lot
December 22nd, 2020  
Ricksnap ace
Great, jetty and sky excellent
December 22nd, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
gorgeous light
December 22nd, 2020  
Corinne ace
Great crowded place
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise