Photo 1011
Best New Year Wishes to My 365 Friends!
Let's make 2021 a year of healing, as we enjoy these fireworks from years gone by :)
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1376
photos
343
followers
51
following
276% complete
View this month »
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
Tags
new
,
fireworks
,
year
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful capture! Happy new year, Peter!
January 1st, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Happy New Year!!
January 1st, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning capture of the fireworks, Happy New Year Peter.
January 1st, 2021
Rick
ace
Happy New Year to you, Peter. And lets hope 2021 is a year of healing.
January 1st, 2021
