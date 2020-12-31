Previous
Best New Year Wishes to My 365 Friends! by pdulis
Photo 1011

Best New Year Wishes to My 365 Friends!

Let's make 2021 a year of healing, as we enjoy these fireworks from years gone by :)
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Peter Dulis

Peter Dulis
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful capture! Happy new year, Peter!
January 1st, 2021  
Harry J Benson ace
Happy New Year!!
January 1st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning capture of the fireworks, Happy New Year Peter.
January 1st, 2021  
Rick ace
Happy New Year to you, Peter. And lets hope 2021 is a year of healing.
January 1st, 2021  
