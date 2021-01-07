Previous
Hydro Lines at Sunset by pdulis
Hydro Lines at Sunset

Silhouetted hydro towers at sunset look like robots on the march to me. For some, the transmission towers are a thing of stark beauty. I must admit that they have the potential to be quite beautiful, especially against a sunset background.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Nada
Such beautiful silhouettes
January 8th, 2021  
