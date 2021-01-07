Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1018
Hydro Lines at Sunset
Silhouetted hydro towers at sunset look like robots on the march to me. For some, the transmission towers are a thing of stark beauty. I must admit that they have the potential to be quite beautiful, especially against a sunset background.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1383
photos
353
followers
52
following
278% complete
View this month »
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
7th January 2021 8:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
tower
,
ontario
,
hydro
Nada
Such beautiful silhouettes
January 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close