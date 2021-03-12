Previous
Mesmerising Ice Plates by pdulis
Photo 1082

Mesmerising Ice Plates

Sunset Beach Tobermory has a beautiful little access point to lake huron. This is a bird's eye view from my drone. The bay has formed ice plates along the shoreline.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Jacqueline
Great patterns!
March 12th, 2021  
Krista Marson
love those shapes
March 12th, 2021  
Susan Wakely
Great shapes and patterns.
March 12th, 2021  
Paula C
Amazing scene
March 12th, 2021  
Mave
Looks quite abstract
March 12th, 2021  
