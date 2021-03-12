Sign up
Photo 1082
Mesmerising Ice Plates
Sunset Beach Tobermory has a beautiful little access point to lake huron. This is a bird's eye view from my drone. The bay has formed ice plates along the shoreline.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
FC2103
Taken
9th March 2021 6:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
plates
,
lake
,
bay
,
huron
,
tobermory
Jacqueline
ace
Great patterns!
March 12th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
love those shapes
March 12th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and patterns.
March 12th, 2021
Paula C
ace
Amazing scene
March 12th, 2021
Mave
Looks quite abstract
March 12th, 2021
