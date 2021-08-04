Previous
Waiting for Sunrise by pdulis
Waiting for Sunrise

A sunrise is one of the most majestic spectacles we can ever witness. Its beauty is a powerful force, it inspires, it energizes, it renews, it gives hope.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Danette Thompson ace
Pretty colors. Love the tree in the corner to frame it.
August 5th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful blue tones. Gorgeous.
August 5th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great layers!
August 5th, 2021  
Babs ace
Gorgeous. fav
August 5th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Super capture of this gorgeous scene
August 5th, 2021  
