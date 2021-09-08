Sign up
Photo 1262
Anhinga the Snakebird
I found this large and slender waterbird sunning himself in the marsh with the alligators. They have a long snake-like neck with a dagger like bill. The word anhinga comes from the Brazilian Tupi language and means "devil bird" or "snake bird".
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Tags
bird
,
head
,
hilton
,
anhinga
,
snakebird
Milanie
ace
Nice detail
September 9th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
How unusual! Great capture.
September 9th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Great find and capture of this neat waterbird
September 9th, 2021
