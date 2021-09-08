Previous
Anhinga the Snakebird by pdulis
Anhinga the Snakebird

I found this large and slender waterbird sunning himself in the marsh with the alligators. They have a long snake-like neck with a dagger like bill. The word anhinga comes from the Brazilian Tupi language and means "devil bird" or "snake bird".
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Peter Dulis

Milanie ace
Nice detail
September 9th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
How unusual! Great capture.
September 9th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Great find and capture of this neat waterbird
September 9th, 2021  
