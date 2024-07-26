Previous
Manitoulin Milky Way Sky by pdulis
Manitoulin Milky Way Sky

Manitoulin Island is noted its dark sky preserves. The Milky Way is only a medium sized galaxy with an estimated 200 billion stars.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Barb
Beautifully captured, Peter! God's amazing creation!!
July 27th, 2024  
Allison Williams
Beautiful
July 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Wow. Wonderful looking sky.
July 27th, 2024  
Dave
Fantastic shot
July 27th, 2024  
