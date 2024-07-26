Sign up
Previous
Photo 2313
Manitoulin Milky Way Sky
Manitoulin Island is noted its dark sky preserves. The Milky Way is only a medium sized galaxy with an estimated 200 billion stars.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
4
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
Views
25
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th July 2024 10:09pm
night
sky
way
island
milky
manitoulin
Barb
ace
Beautifully captured, Peter! God's amazing creation!!
July 27th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow. Wonderful looking sky.
July 27th, 2024
Dave
ace
Fantastic shot
July 27th, 2024
