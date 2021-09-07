Sign up
Photo 1261
Heart to Heart Talk
What kind of photos do turtles take?
Shell-fies.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th August 2021 2:31pm
Tags
turtle
Allison Maltese
ace
Ha! A wonderful nature interaction.
September 8th, 2021
Sue
ace
I love it
September 8th, 2021
Graeme Stevens
ace
Greta shot and detail
September 8th, 2021
