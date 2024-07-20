Sign up
Previous
Photo 2307
The Blue hiur
The “blue hour” is one of the most interesting and emotive times of day to capture photos. I’ve taken many of my favorite pictures at blue hour – actually, even more than I’ve taken at sunrise or sunset.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sunset
,
blue
,
hour
Dorothy
ace
I too love the blue hour best, but have a difficult time photographing it! This is spectacular.
July 21st, 2024
JAKB
ace
Lovely.
July 21st, 2024
Rick
ace
Yeah, know what you mean. Seems like it is always best just after sunset. Awesome capture.
July 21st, 2024
