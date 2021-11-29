Previous
Magical Snow Globe World by pdulis
Photo 1344

Magical Snow Globe World

Snow flurries began to fall last night and I love the way they clung to the trees transforming it into a magical snow globe world.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
jackie edwards ace
I feel the cold but admire the beauty
November 30th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Such a magical scene.
November 30th, 2021  
Rick ace
So pretty, but don't think I could handle the snow.
November 30th, 2021  
Milanie ace
And those clouds make such a pretty blanket over it all.
November 30th, 2021  
KWind ace
FAV!
November 30th, 2021  
