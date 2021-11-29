Sign up
Photo 1344
Magical Snow Globe World
Snow flurries began to fall last night and I love the way they clung to the trees transforming it into a magical snow globe world.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th November 2021 12:54pm
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
park
,
lake
,
ontario
,
coronation
jackie edwards
ace
I feel the cold but admire the beauty
November 30th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Such a magical scene.
November 30th, 2021
Rick
ace
So pretty, but don't think I could handle the snow.
November 30th, 2021
Milanie
ace
And those clouds make such a pretty blanket over it all.
November 30th, 2021
KWind
ace
FAV!
November 30th, 2021
