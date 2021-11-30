Previous
Celebrate Winter by pdulis
Photo 1345

Celebrate Winter

A snowflake is winter's version of a butterfly...
(You can see Toronto in the background)
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Peter Dulis

I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
November 30th, 2021  
Diana ace
A picture perfect winter scene!
November 30th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Even winter can be beautiful - love the golden light ! fav
November 30th, 2021  
Sporen Maken
What a beautiful scenery you showcase, looks lovely
November 30th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful wintry capture...love the light, sky's colors
November 30th, 2021  
