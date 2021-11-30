Sign up
Celebrate Winter
A snowflake is winter's version of a butterfly...
(You can see Toronto in the background)
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1710
photos
392
followers
57
following
368% complete
View this month »
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th November 2021 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
lake
,
ontario
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors and lighting.
November 30th, 2021
Diana
ace
A picture perfect winter scene!
November 30th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Even winter can be beautiful - love the golden light ! fav
November 30th, 2021
Sporen Maken
What a beautiful scenery you showcase, looks lovely
November 30th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful wintry capture...love the light, sky's colors
November 30th, 2021
