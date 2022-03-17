Previous
Abandoned Auto Graveyard by pdulis
Photo 1452

Abandoned Auto Graveyard

McLean's Auto Wreckers has an unparalleled collection of old vintage cars, trucks and buses lost in the trees which make for some great photos.
17th March 2022

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Super rusty textures!!!
March 18th, 2022  
How marvellous! Are you able to just wander around?
March 18th, 2022  
Wow that has seen better days
March 18th, 2022  
Sure does provide a lot of texture.
March 18th, 2022  
