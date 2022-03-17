Sign up
Photo 1452
Abandoned Auto Graveyard
McLean's Auto Wreckers has an unparalleled collection of old vintage cars, trucks and buses lost in the trees which make for some great photos.
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1817
photos
397
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
classic
,
antiques
,
auto
,
wreckers
Mags
ace
Super rusty textures!!!
March 18th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
How marvellous! Are you able to just wander around?
March 18th, 2022
Leslie
ace
Wow that has seen better days
March 18th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Sure does provide a lot of texture.
March 18th, 2022
