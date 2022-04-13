Previous
Art Deco Miami by pdulis
Art Deco Miami

Art Deco Miami is the city's artistic legacy, made up of famous architecture and iconic buildings across South Beach. My favourite were the windows, so I made a collection of them :)
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Sharon Lee ace
Very cool all together
April 14th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
What an amazing collection
April 14th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
This is fabulous!
April 14th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
good work!
April 14th, 2022  
Nada ace
What a great collection.
April 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is some creative editing!
April 14th, 2022  
