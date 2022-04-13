Sign up
Photo 1479
Art Deco Miami
Art Deco Miami is the city's artistic legacy, made up of famous architecture and iconic buildings across South Beach. My favourite were the windows, so I made a collection of them :)
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1844
photos
393
followers
57
following
Tags
windows
,
miami
,
art
,
deco
Sharon Lee
ace
Very cool all together
April 14th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
What an amazing collection
April 14th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
This is fabulous!
April 14th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
good work!
April 14th, 2022
Nada
ace
What a great collection.
April 14th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is some creative editing!
April 14th, 2022
