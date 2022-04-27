Sign up
Photo 1493
Noir Toronto City Hall
The classic noir era is considered to span from the early 1940s to the end of the 1950s ... and describes the emerging movement of mainly black and white Hollywood films with dark themes
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
6
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1858
photos
395
followers
57
following
13
6
6
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS 6D
27th April 2022 5:25pm
hall
city
toronto
noir
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Super framed
April 28th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Amazing shot
April 28th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
This framing is terrific.
April 28th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
Cool :)
April 28th, 2022
KWind
ace
Brilliant!
April 28th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
April 28th, 2022
