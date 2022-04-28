Sign up
Photo 1494
Sky High
Architectural highlights in Toronto
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
6
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details
6
5
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS 6D
27th April 2022 5:09pm
Tags
sky
,
high
,
toronto
,
rise
,
scrapers
Call me Joe
ace
👏👏👏
April 29th, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Terrific pov!
April 29th, 2022
Mags
ace
Super POV!
April 29th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Perfect placement of the sun
April 29th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So cool, You are with this in a league of your own.
April 29th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
- thanks Ester for the kind comments :)
April 29th, 2022
