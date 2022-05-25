Sign up
Photo 1521
Date Night by the Lake
Life by the lake is better with friends ...
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1886
photos
391
followers
57
following
Tags
lake
,
geese
,
ontario
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Aww, and they were thinking they were alone.......
May 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat, atmospheric image
May 26th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the title for this. Beautiful b&w.
May 26th, 2022
