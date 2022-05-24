Previous
King of the Road ... by pdulis
Photo 1520

King of the Road ...

Fine place for sale or rent
Rooms to let, 50 cents
No phone, no pool, no pets
I ain't got no cigarettes…
24th May 2022

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.


Photo Details

Barb ace
Fascinating urban photo and perfect title and quote! Fav
May 25th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fun quote, super image.
May 25th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the composition and processing.
May 25th, 2022  
