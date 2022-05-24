Sign up
Photo 1520
King of the Road ...
Fine place for sale or rent
Rooms to let, 50 cents
No phone, no pool, no pets
I ain't got no cigarettes…
24th May 2022
24th May 22
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1885
photos
391
followers
57
following
416% complete
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
toronto
,
monochrome
,
apartments
Barb
ace
Fascinating urban photo and perfect title and quote! Fav
May 25th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fun quote, super image.
May 25th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the composition and processing.
May 25th, 2022
