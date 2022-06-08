Previous
Swan Lake by pdulis
Photo 1535

Swan Lake

At the lakeside, I encountered a magnificent flock of swans....
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful landscape and comp.
June 9th, 2022  
