Photo 1535
Swan Lake
At the lakeside, I encountered a magnificent flock of swans....
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th June 2022 7:44pm
Tags
lake
ontario
swan
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful landscape and comp.
June 9th, 2022
