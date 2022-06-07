Previous
Baby Swans Sheltering by pdulis
Photo 1534

Baby Swans Sheltering

A tender moment as the mother swan provides shelter under her wing for her two baby cygnets, probably tired after swimming on a cold day.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
jackie edwards ace
we have a little family across the road. so sweet to watch them.
June 8th, 2022  
Rick ace
Oh, how sweet. Great shot.
June 8th, 2022  
