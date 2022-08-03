Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1591
Fishing for the BIG One
If you fish and catch nothing, you have still caught a lesson
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1956
photos
385
followers
55
following
435% complete
View this month »
1584
1585
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st August 2022 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
fishing
,
ontario
Maggiemae
ace
and ..you have caught a great photo!
August 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close