Photo 1607
Balsam Lake Reflections
Late summer coniferous forest in foggy weather. Trees backlit by the light of the rising sun made a magical sunrise.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
5
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
1972
photos
381
followers
55
following
440% complete
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th August 2022 9:54am
trees
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
foggy
,
balsam
LManning (Laura)
ace
This light is magical.
August 20th, 2022
JeannieC57
Beautiful ! Starred !
August 20th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
This is a stunning photo! The fog creates a mysterious atmosphere
August 20th, 2022
John Durham
That is a portfolio item - excedtional!!
August 20th, 2022
Bill
ace
That fog makes this a mysterious photo.
August 20th, 2022
