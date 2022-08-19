Previous
Balsam Lake Reflections by pdulis
Photo 1607

Balsam Lake Reflections

Late summer coniferous forest in foggy weather. Trees backlit by the light of the rising sun made a magical sunrise.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Peter Dulis

LManning (Laura) ace
This light is magical.
August 20th, 2022  
JeannieC57
Beautiful ! Starred !
August 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
This is a stunning photo! The fog creates a mysterious atmosphere
August 20th, 2022  
John Durham
That is a portfolio item - excedtional!!
August 20th, 2022  
Bill ace
That fog makes this a mysterious photo.
August 20th, 2022  
