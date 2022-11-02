Previous
Foggy Lake by pdulis
Foggy Lake

Sometimes when you lose your way in the fog, you end up in a beautiful place! Don’t be afraid of getting lost!
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
Peter Dulis - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada
Bill ace
Love your use of that beautiful tree. Great photo.
November 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Very beautiful scene!
November 3rd, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice framing
November 3rd, 2022  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
November 3rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. Love the autumn color. Looks like the person is just enjoying the beauty.
November 3rd, 2022  
