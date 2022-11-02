Sign up
Photo 1682
Foggy Lake
Sometimes when you lose your way in the fog, you end up in a beautiful place! Don’t be afraid of getting lost!
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
5
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2047
photos
371
followers
53
following
460% complete
View this month »
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd November 2022 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
fall
,
autumn
,
lake
Bill
ace
Love your use of that beautiful tree. Great photo.
November 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Very beautiful scene!
November 3rd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice framing
November 3rd, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
November 3rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Love the autumn color. Looks like the person is just enjoying the beauty.
November 3rd, 2022
