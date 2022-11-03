Previous
Wabi Sabi by pdulis
Wabi Sabi

Wabi-sabi is a Japanese term that is often used to allude to rustic simplicity and the art of imperfection in our lives.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
Peter Dulis
Shutterbug ace
Love the microscopic details of this autumn leaf.
November 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
This wonderful close-up really fits that term
November 4th, 2022  
Bill ace
The details you captured in this shot are very interesting. I really like the difference in color between the two sides of the leaf.
November 4th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Wabisabi it is
November 4th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done.
November 4th, 2022  
