Photo 1683
Wabi Sabi
Wabi-sabi is a Japanese term that is often used to allude to rustic simplicity and the art of imperfection in our lives.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
5
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
2048
photos
371
followers
53
following
461% complete
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd November 2022 10:13pm
leaf
,
hosta
,
imperfection
,
wabi-sari
Shutterbug
ace
Love the microscopic details of this autumn leaf.
November 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
This wonderful close-up really fits that term
November 4th, 2022
Bill
ace
The details you captured in this shot are very interesting. I really like the difference in color between the two sides of the leaf.
November 4th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Wabisabi it is
November 4th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done.
November 4th, 2022
