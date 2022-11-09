Previous
Next
Here's One for Joey by pdulis
Photo 1689

Here's One for Joey

Busy presenting a photography key note address today for Hahnemuhle fine art media - But passed this one in the hotel lobby + thought of Joey :)
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
OMGOSH,love it,thank U my friend,that was very sweet of you..❤️🙏🥰⭐️U made my day— we have hurricane going on right now,and I’m having panic,stress and anxiety,water leaks from the windows,Hope we won’t have any outages.. See you later 👌
November 10th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
neat piece of art!
November 10th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
@joemuli not again! please stay safe!!!
November 10th, 2022  
Rick ace
Cool work of art.
November 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great capture of this work of art!
November 10th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
November 10th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
@jackies365 thanks Jackie 🙏❤️
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise