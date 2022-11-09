Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1689
Here's One for Joey
Busy presenting a photography key note address today for Hahnemuhle fine art media - But passed this one in the hotel lobby + thought of Joey :)
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
7
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
2054
photos
369
followers
53
following
Tags
art
,
joey
Call me Joe
ace
OMGOSH,love it,thank U my friend,that was very sweet of you..❤️🙏🥰⭐️U made my day— we have hurricane going on right now,and I’m having panic,stress and anxiety,water leaks from the windows,Hope we won’t have any outages.. See you later 👌
November 10th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
neat piece of art!
November 10th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
@joemuli
not again! please stay safe!!!
November 10th, 2022
Rick
ace
Cool work of art.
November 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
Great capture of this work of art!
November 10th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
November 10th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
@jackies365
thanks Jackie 🙏❤️
November 10th, 2022
