Photo 1699
Sleeping with the Reptile
My grandson graciously offered us his bedroom to sleep in during our visit - only catch is, there's a Bearded Dragon sleeping next to us in his glass aquarium :)
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
5
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
2064
photos
364
followers
53
following
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th November 2022 7:34pm
Tags
reptile
,
dragon
,
bearded
Danette Thompson
ace
Interesting bedfellows!
November 20th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Lol. Try not to think about it. That is an interesting roommate. Beautiful closeup capture.
November 20th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Just think how he must feel, with two big, strange creatures moving into his room!
November 20th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
My granddaughter lost her gerbil when we were using her room during a visit. I had visions of the gerbil reappearing and burrowing into our bed. It never did show up.
November 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the tilt of the head you got
November 20th, 2022
