Sleeping with the Reptile by pdulis
Photo 1699

Sleeping with the Reptile

My grandson graciously offered us his bedroom to sleep in during our visit - only catch is, there's a Bearded Dragon sleeping next to us in his glass aquarium :)
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Peter Dulis

pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Danette Thompson ace
Interesting bedfellows!
November 20th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Lol. Try not to think about it. That is an interesting roommate. Beautiful closeup capture.
November 20th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Just think how he must feel, with two big, strange creatures moving into his room!
November 20th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
My granddaughter lost her gerbil when we were using her room during a visit. I had visions of the gerbil reappearing and burrowing into our bed. It never did show up.
November 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the tilt of the head you got
November 20th, 2022  
