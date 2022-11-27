Sign up
Photo 1707
Delivery Girl
My grand daughter is on a roll :)
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
2073
photos
366
followers
53
following
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
Tags
truck
,
milk
,
delivery
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool edit
November 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
And so are you Peter, what a great shot and edit.
November 29th, 2022
