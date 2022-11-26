Sign up
Photo 1706
Amish Living
Currently passing through Lancaster PA, a lovely Amish town
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
26th November 2022 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lancaster
,
amish
Babs
ace
Lovely scene, the road looks like a roller coaster. I love the mackerel sky.
November 27th, 2022
