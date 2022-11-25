Previous
007 by pdulis
Photo 1705

007

My grandson is Mr Cool
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Shutterbug ace
I think he might like a poster of that. Love the duotone effect.
November 25th, 2022  
Mags ace
Very cool! I like your processing!
November 25th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Absolutely cool!
November 25th, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
And the way you edited this is also very cool!
November 25th, 2022  
