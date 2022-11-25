Sign up
Photo 1705
007
My grandson is Mr Cool
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
4
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
2070
photos
366
followers
53
following
467% complete
View this month »
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
24th November 2022 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
warhol
,
007
Shutterbug
ace
I think he might like a poster of that. Love the duotone effect.
November 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very cool! I like your processing!
November 25th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Absolutely cool!
November 25th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
And the way you edited this is also very cool!
November 25th, 2022
