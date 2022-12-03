Previous
Another Day at the Beach by pdulis
Photo 1713

Another Day at the Beach

LOL- All I need is a good dose of vitamin sea :)
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Allison Maltese ace
A gorgeous shot of this beach. I am rethinking my decision to go back north....
December 4th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Lol, a very nice pic
December 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
That's the truth! Love those clouds right off the ocean
December 4th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Love this beach scene
December 4th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific comp and light. I love how you included the path to the beach.
December 4th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
A great escape.
December 4th, 2022  
