Photo 1845
Balsam Lake Duck Sunrise
On the surface, everything looks calm, but beneath the water, those little feet are churning a mile a minute ...
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
7
9
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2210
photos
367
followers
53
following
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
9
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th April 2023 8:47am
sunrise
duck
lake
balsam
Nada
ace
Your photographs are so serene & beautiful. They bring moments of peace to hectic days. Thank you for sharing your work here.
April 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
I can only echo the above from Nada.
April 15th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
I concur with the above!
April 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning
April 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and calm ! fav
April 15th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Like your commentary with it - the colors are wonderful and you certainly composed this beautifully
April 15th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Great picture
April 15th, 2023
