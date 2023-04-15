Previous
Next
Balsam Lake Duck Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 1845

Balsam Lake Duck Sunrise

On the surface, everything looks calm, but beneath the water, those little feet are churning a mile a minute ...
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
505% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nada ace
Your photographs are so serene & beautiful. They bring moments of peace to hectic days. Thank you for sharing your work here.
April 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
I can only echo the above from Nada.
April 15th, 2023  
Julie Duncan ace
I concur with the above!
April 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning
April 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and calm ! fav
April 15th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Like your commentary with it - the colors are wonderful and you certainly composed this beautifully
April 15th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Great picture
April 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise